Catering to demand:A temporary boarding point for special bus services has been set up on an unused plot of land in Urapakkam.— Photo: D. Gopalakrishnan.

1,717 special services to be operated today; crowd control measures in place

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) and police officers have put in place crowd control measures to handle the rush of people at Tambaram, Perungalathur and Urapakkam from where special buses are being routed to various places for Deepavali.

Bus bays have been clearly earmarked destination-wise and barricades set up to regulate the queue at Tambaram Sanatorium. A total of 193 buses were operated from here on Wednesday, while on Friday, the number would be increased to 230. Additional traffic policemen would be on duty at Tambaram, Perungalathur and Urapakkam, said a senior police officer, who was on patrolling duty.

400 deployed

TNSTC officials said that close to 400 police personnel, including 35 inspectors and 66 sub-inspectors, have been deployed for security. Apart from this, six high definition CCTV cameras would be used for monitoring the crowds.

An unused plot of land at Urapakkam will be the centre of action for the next three days. All buses plying on the GST route will halt here. Basic facilities for passengers have been arranged at the boarding terminus that is illuminated with bright lights. Temporary bio-toilets and drinking water have been provided. For the convenience of waiting passengers, sheds have been installed with sufficient seating arrangements.

A separate shed has been provided for omnibus passengers to avoid any confusion. A public address system has been set up in the temporary terminus to make announcements about the arrival and departure of buses and safety precautions to be adopted by passengers while travelling. A temporary police control room and SETC control room have been set up in the area. Apart from this, sources said an ambulance and a fire tender will be stationed at the terminus at all times.

The other special termini that will see Deepavali special buses pass through also became operational from Wednesday. Ticket counters and reservation booths have been set up in all the termini to guide passengers and avoid confusion.

Sources said on the first day, 979 special buses were operated, which will be increased to 1,717 on Thursday and 4,400 on Friday. A total of 240 buses will be operated from the Anna Nagar West bus terminus to Andhra Pradesh every day, making it 720 for the three days of operation, they said.