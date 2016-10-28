TANFAMA is buoyed over messages on social media calling for a ban on Chinese goods. “The message about China blocking flow of Bramhaputra into India in support of Pakistan has gone viral. This has, to a large extent, helped spread awareness about the harmful impact of Chinese goods, especially crackers, on Indian economy,” Mr. Mariappan said.

TANFAMA has also printed pamphlets in English and Tamil on safety hazards posed by Chinese crackers that are said to contain pottasium cholorate, a chemical banned in India.

It is highly inflammable and could cause serious injuries to the end-users.

Besides, Chinese crackers do not conform to the noise standards for firecrackers currently in place in India. ‘Boycott Chinese crackers to stop cross-border terrorism’ is the message TANFAMA is spreading now.