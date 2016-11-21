Decision made after IIT-M conducts survey to identify causes of flooding

To prevent flooding, a number of construction permits for projects along the stretch linking Adyar to the airport, is expected to be withdrawn.

Making the announcement at an event here, Chennai airport Director Deepak Shastri said, “The IIT-Madras is carrying out a survey to identify the causes of flooding. Barren land pockets along the river are also being identified for flood mitigation measures. The report has been delayed owing to sensitive areas near Tambaram covered in the survey. The report will be available in May.”