The bench expressed concern over the progress of works to clear water hyacinth, debris and silt at the canal.— File Photo

Justice P. Jothimani expressed concern at the progress of works to clear water hyacinth, debris and silt that were impeding the flow of water.

The National Green Tribunal’s Southern Bench on Wednesday expressed displeasure over the pace of work carried out by the State Public Works Department (PWD) in cleaning the Buckingham Canal.

A Bench, comprising Justice P. Jothimani and expert member P.S. Rao, remarked that they would be ready to check the progress in person if required.

The Bench was ready to adjourn all cases and go with the PWD officials to check on the progress of the work, he said during the proceedings. “Show us what work you have done. We will record our own statement,” the judge said. The NGT then directed the PWD to take immediate action and deploy additional earthmovers to clear blockages in the Canal, and asked the department to furnish photographs with a report on the action taken at the next hearing on October 3. It took note of photographs submitted by the applicant, Jawaharlal Shanmugam, on the work done so far by the Public Works Department, and directed the department to expedite the process in view of the upcoming monsoon season.