Brussels, capital of Belgium, could be the global gateway for Indian companies looking for opportunities to access European markets in the wake of Britain’s decision to leave the European Union (EU).

This was one of the key aspects highlighted at the seminar on business opportunities in Brussels, hosted by the Consultative Committee of the City Chambers of Commerce here on Friday.

H.E. Bart De Groof, Consul General of Belgium in Chennai, recalled that his country was one of the first in Europe to establish diplomatic relations with India in 1947. Belgium is now looking to enhance and expand its diplomatic and commercial presence in India. “We look forward to diversification of trade and investment in India,” he said.

While Laurent Verbiest, project manager, Asia-Inward Investment, Brussels Invest and Export, elaborated the impact of the Brexit and how Brussels can be a strategic investment gateway to the EU, Kathlijn Fruithof, Trade and Investment Attache, Brussels Invest and Export, highlighted the investment opportunities.

Many companies used the U.K. as the traditional way to deal with the EU market. With its strategic location, Brussels could function as a test market to expand to the rest of Europe, she said. Now, companies are present in key sectors such as IT, healthcare and hospitality.

Alex T. Koshy, director, SAS Partners Corporate Advisors, consultant to Brussels Invest and Export in India, spoke on tax incentives those investing in Belgium.