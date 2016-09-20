A group of like-minded environmentalists from the city’s suburb, who aim to restore the native species of plants, have been travelling across the State to collect indigenous seeds from the farmers.

The group comprising about a dozen youth, after procuring the indigenous seeds, have been planting varieties of vegetables, greens, fruits and flower plants on a piece of land in Tambaram.

The team, Tambaram Makkal Kuzhu, is also involved in other social activities in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts. One of the members, P. Janakan explained the idea behind their efforts. “Some of the seeds we got from our sources in Dindigul, Namakkal, Erode, Villupuram and Karur, are being tested here. We have collected as many seeds of varied species from other groups or individuals and try growing them here,” he said.

There are about 17 varieties of ladies’ finger, seven varieties of bottle guards, six varieties of brinjals, four varieties of bitter gourds, and four varieties of gongura ( pulicha keerai in Tamil) growing in their garden now. “At present we are experimenting with these species of vegetables, greens and flower plants. Once grown, they are expected to provide more seeds for our farmer friends,” said S. Ganesh, another member of the group.

“One of the latest addition in their garden is ‘Assam Giant’, a variety of ladies finger. It was cultivated with natural manure procured from our sources and we expect it to yield as many seeds as possible,” he said.

Awareness programmes

The group conducts a series of awareness programmes on afforestation by introducing the concept of seed balls to the student community.

“They are made by inserting the seeds in manure and making them into balls which are later dried. They are then thrown in places away from the reach of humans,” Mr. Jankan said.

