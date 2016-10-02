Bringing together badminton players, including paralympic players, the Rotary Club of United Chennai organised the Unified Chennai Badminton League as a part of the Think Sports Initiative at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium recently.

Sreehari Abhilash,. the spokesperson of the club, said that the league was organised to raise awareness about the need for initiatives with the disabled and the non-disabled playing side by side. Each of the 16 tearms had two players, one of whom was a paralympic player. M. Kiruttigha (17) and her sister, paralympic player M. Thulasimathi (15) emerged winners. The Chief Guest was Natarajan Nagoji, Governor of Rotary International District and the Guest of Honour was M.S. Nagarajan, Secretary, Tamilnadu Paralympic Association .