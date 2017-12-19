Booth slips distributed to 90 % of 2.28 lakh electors

more-in

The Chennai District Election Office has completed distributing photo voters’ slips to 90 % of electors for the Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar byelection. The constituency has 2.28 lakh electors on the rolls.

In a bid to help electors who have not received the photo voters’ slips, arrangements have been made to distribute the slips at the polling stations also, an official said.

Booth-level officers in the constituency have already conducted extensive field verification, collection of information, data regarding electors ahead of the preparation of the roll, leading to the deletion of a large number of names. On the day of the bypoll, the booth-level officers will man facilitation desks outside the polling station where undistributed slips along with alphabetical voters list shall be kept.

Directive to parties

On Monday, election officials asked political party functionaries from other parts of the State to leave the constituency. As many as 83 vehicles of political functionaries have been seized in the constituency.

The police have registered FIR against 120 persons and remanded 15 to judicial custody. A total of 122 preventive arrests have been made so far.

In order to prevent impersonation, the Chennai District Election Office has compiled a list of voters who have shifted for identification on the day of the bypoll.

A list of electors who were absent at home during the visit of the booth-level officer to distribute the photo voters’ slip will be compiled on Tuesday. Such electors will requested to produce additional material to prove their identity during the bypoll. Micro observers have been appointed to monitor each polling booth on the polling day. Senior officials, including Chennai District Election Officer D. Kathikeyan, inspected the counting centre at Queen Mary’s College on Monday.

All security arrangements are in place. The counting of votes will be done in 19 rounds, forming 14 tables for each round.