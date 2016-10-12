Eminent personalities drawn from various fields showered rich encomiums on one of the country’s well known legal luminaries and former Attorney-General of India K. Parasaran, who turned 90, at a function held here where a book was released in his honour.

Participating in the event, Madras High Court Chief Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said, “We are living in troubled times. The process of evolution is on, which must take care to preserve our heritage and yet advance ours as a modern society. Eminence, scholastic ability and honesty of purpose above all has to be the hallmark of both a judge and a lawyer. Shri. Parasaran epitomises all these qualities. He can provide guidance and light to the younger members of the Bar and even to the Bench.”

The book Law & Dharma: A tribute to the Pitamaha of the Indian Bar was authored by three students of SASTRA University and was released in honour of Mr. Parasaran. Chief Justice Kaul released the book and the first copy was received by legal education expert and Chancellor of Central University in Chhattisgarh, N.R. Madhava Menon.