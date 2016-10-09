Book release event at SASTRA University

To honour jurist K. Parasaran on his 90th Birthday, SASTRA University is organising a book release event of ‘Law and Dharma: A tribute to the Pitamaha of the Indian Bar’ on October 9.

The event will be held at the Sri Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Hall Chetpet from 4 p.m. Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Chief Justice of the Madras High Court will release the book and N.R. Madhava Menon, Chancellor, Central University, Chattisgarh will recieve the first copy.

S. Gurumurthy, Research Professor of Legal Anthropology, SASTRA University will deliver a special address — Staff Reporter