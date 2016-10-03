Clearing blocks caused by water hyacinth and garbage in culverts across canals in the city continues to be a challenge for Greater Chennai Corporation and other line agencies ahead of the northeast monsoon.

As many as 121 culverts across all the canals are being cleared by the Corporation to ease bottlenecks to flow of stormwater during any flood event. However, residents in many areas have reported severe blocks in canals near culverts.

Captain Cotton Canal, Link Canal and Kodungaiyur Canal have been desilted by using amphibian vehicles. — Staff Reporter