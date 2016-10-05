A three-year-old male black buck was mowed down at Raj Bhavan by a speeding vehicle on Saturday evening.

The vehicle was reportedly driven by 60-year-old K.R.S. Ananthakumar who had come to Raj Bhavan to attend a function of one of the officials working there.

“The incident took place around 7 p.m.,” said a forest official.

“The animal died immediately. We traced the vehicle with tyre marks, seized it and booked him immediately,” the official said.

Ananthakumar was booked under Section 39 of Wildlife Protection Act 1972 at the Saidapet Metropolitan Court. He was remanded to 14 days in judicial custody; however he came out on bail on October 3.

Endangered species

“Black buck is an endangered species and comes under Section 1 of the Act. It is disheartening to see its killer walk out on bail,” said another official from the Department.

