Cities » Chennai

CHENNAI, August 29, 2016
Updated: August 29, 2016 06:53 IST

‘BJP using debate on nationalism to hide its failures’

  • Special Correspondent
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader Asaduddin Owaisi has alleged that the BJP was using the nationalism debate only to hide its failures.

At a press conference here on Sunday, replying to a query on the call of BJP leader Amit Shah to isolate anti-national elements, Mr. Owaisi asked who would decide on who was a nationalist and who was not.

Observing that the Muslims were not nationalists “in the eyes of the BJP and the RSS,” the Lok Sabha member from Hyderabad alleged: “The BJP is using its nationalism debate to hide its failures. They couldn’t provide 1.5 crore jobs; they could not revive the economy; Kashmir is burning; and so now this nationalism debate is put forward.”

According to him, the BJP and the RSS could not isolate anyone. “Should I believe in Hindu Rashtra? I don’t believe in that. Should I say those slokas? No. Should I take the oath as RSS members take oath? No, I don’t. I oppose the BJP. Does that make me an anti-national,” he asked.

Asked for his response to the Bombay High Court order on allowing women in Haji Ali Dargah in Mumbai, he said he would wait for the apex court’s decision.

More In: Chennai
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
If you have problem in your locality, solve it together as a city. Join Friends of Chennai, an initiative by The Hindu »

Madras Beats 2016

The Hindu Group is proud to present ‘Madras Beats 2016’, a tribute to our city that remains eternally young. Happy Madras Day! »

Madras Week

Madras Week: A fusion of cultures and persuasions

Madras was, and has been, a crucible of cultures, traditions and beliefs. In the last instalment of our series chronicling the various persons, places and events that shaped the city, we take a... »

Madras Week: City of many firsts and frozen moments

Madras Week: Monuments , memories and milestones

The triumph of Madras

The weave and the wearer

Madras Week: Happy Birthday!

Did you know that Poonamallee was a power centre

Madras Day: An ‘inclusive’ walk through cinema history

Madras Day Feature – Over centuries, the building blocks of the city

Where the waves begin

Read More »

Downtown

Liffy Thomas

Investing time in civic issues

LIFFY THOMAS
PRINCE FREDERICK

When neighbourhoods soak in nostalgia

Shiba Kurian

The flavours of Gujarat in Sowcarpet

The school is 109 years old and the alumni association has been around since 1925.
PRINCE FREDERICK

Once a Bedean, always a Bedean

Children take part in the one-kilometre run.
PRINCE FREDERICK

Running, bonding, greening

more »

O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Chennai

GROSS NEGLECT: Residents of Mahalakshmi Nagar, Mani New Town, have no toilets in their houses. Photo: B. Jothi Ramalingam.

Manali New Town: Under the shadow of eviction

It’s been 30 years since Sivagami and her family settled at Mahalakshmi Nagar in Manali New Town. But the family has been surviving one ord... »