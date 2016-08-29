‘BJP using debate on nationalism to hide its failures’

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader Asaduddin Owaisi has alleged that the BJP was using the nationalism debate only to hide its failures.

At a press conference here on Sunday, replying to a query on the call of BJP leader Amit Shah to isolate anti-national elements, Mr. Owaisi asked who would decide on who was a nationalist and who was not.

Observing that the Muslims were not nationalists “in the eyes of the BJP and the RSS,” the Lok Sabha member from Hyderabad alleged: “The BJP is using its nationalism debate to hide its failures. They couldn’t provide 1.5 crore jobs; they could not revive the economy; Kashmir is burning; and so now this nationalism debate is put forward.”

According to him, the BJP and the RSS could not isolate anyone. “Should I believe in Hindu Rashtra? I don’t believe in that. Should I say those slokas? No. Should I take the oath as RSS members take oath? No, I don’t. I oppose the BJP. Does that make me an anti-national,” he asked.

Asked for his response to the Bombay High Court order on allowing women in Haji Ali Dargah in Mumbai, he said he would wait for the apex court’s decision.