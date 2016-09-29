Tension prevailed at Egmore after a large number of BJP cadre assembled to protest the murder of Hindu Munnani leader Sasikumar, on Wednesday.

BJP leaders Tamilisai Soundararajan and H. Raja participated in the protest held near the Rajarathinam Stadium, along with a large number of party cadres.

Traffic affected

They raised slogans against the murder and tried to take out a protest march when police arrested them. Traffic was affected at Egmore for a few hours.

A police officer said the party had organised the protest meeting despite being denied permission. The leaders were arrested to prevent any law and order problem and were let off in the evening.