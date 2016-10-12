A 52-year-old man died after he crashed his bike into a median at Selaiyur on Tuesday afternoon.

The victim was reportedly trying to avoid hitting a cow that was crossing the road.

The police said K. Manavalan (52) of Selli Nagar, Selaiyur, who ran a seat-lining shop in Theagaraya Nagar, was approaching the Selaiyur intersection on his motorcycle when the cow suddenly appeared on the main road.

He reportedly applied the brakes to avoid hitting the cow, but hit the median instead.

In the impact, he was thrown off his motorcycle and was rushed to a private hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival. Chromepet traffic investigation wing police registered a case and the body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination at Tambaram Taluk Government Hospital, Chromepet.

Stray cattle menace

Residents who gathered at the accident spot charged that nothing was being done to check the stray cattle menace. Besides the high traffic on this stretch, cattle add to two-wheeler riders’ woes causing accidents, they added.

