The Ashok Nagar Police arrested two people involved in stealing two-wheelers in the city on Sunday. Sikhander (33) and Sabeer Basha (32), were apprehended by a special police team. They were nabbed at Ashok Nagar.

The city police said several cases of two-wheeler thefts were reported from K.K. Nagar, Ashok Nagar and MGR Nagar, and this was increasingly becoming a headache for the personnel.

To solve the series of thefts, a special team led by sub-inspector Arul kept a close watch on the duo for more than 40 days

The accused targeted bikes that were parked in front of parks, especially those that were not locked. A closed circuit television (CCTV) camera at the K.K Nagar police station opposite Sivan Park gave the police a lead.

The police seized a total of 22 two-wheelers from the accused. While Sikhander was a resident of Pudupet, his cousin Sabeer Bhasha was a resident of Thiruninravur. Both were produced before a Judicial magistrate and remanded in Puzhal prison.