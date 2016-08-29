Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Saturday foiled an attempt to smuggle foreign currency worth over Rs.92 lakh from Chennai to Singapore through the Tiruchi airport.

The officials got specific intelligence input about the smuggling of foreign currency by a Chennai-based passenger, who was a frequent flier in that segment.

Early on Saturday, the passenger arrived at the Chennai airport and boarded the specific flight en route to Singapore.

DRI officers mounted an intensive surveillance on the movements of the passenger and intercepted him at the Tiruchi airport.

The Additional Director General of DRI said in a press release that officers identified the suspect sitting on the plane after a coordinated and deep surveillance and followed him when the flight landed at Tiruchi.

Upon examination of his hand baggage, the officers stumbled upon the foreign currency, including Euros and Swiss Francs, with a total value of Rs.92 lakh concealed in the bottom portion of the two stroller bags. He added that the officers seized the currency and the bags.

As the passenger was found to be carrying goods worth more than Rs.20 lakh, he was arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act and was subsequently released on bail.