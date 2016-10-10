IUML State president K.M. Kader Mohideen has termed the Centre’s attempt to oppose the Islamic Sharia law as an ‘Himalayan mistake’.

In a statement here on Saturday, he said that BJP’s ‘dream plan’ to enforce a uniform civil code in India and ensure that Muslims, who deeply respect the Sharia law, will remain a dream till the end.

Alleging that the Union government had taken a position against Islamic Sharia law, focussing on specific aspects of it such as the divorce, polygamy, he said it seemed to suggest that Indian Muslims had to accept the explanations given by courts and the government.