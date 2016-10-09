IUML State president K.M. Kader Mohideen has termed the Centre’s attempt to oppose the Islamic Sharia law as an ‘Himalayan mistake’.

In a statement here on Saturday, he said that BJP’s ‘dream plan’ to enforce a uniform civil code in India and ensure that Muslims, who deeply respect the Sharia law, will remain a dream till the end. “Let the Central government not disturb the honey comb under the cloak of uniform civil code,” he said.

Alleging that the Centre had taken a position against Islamic Sharia law, focussing on specific aspects of it such as the divorce, polygamy, he said it seemed to suggest that Indian Muslims had to accept the explanations given by courts and the government. “The Islamic law is based on the Holy Koran and the Islamic Prophet’s life and teachings. Only the Islamic scholars can clarify these issues,” he contended.