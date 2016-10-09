Bicycles were distributed to close to 30 survivors of cancer and their families, in recognition of their battle against the disease, at the Cancer Institute, Adyar on Saturday.

The bicycles, given by TI Cycles and DATRI, a blood stem cell donor registry, represent health, the cycle of life and eco-friendly means of transport, said Raghu Rajagopal, CEO of DATRI.

Speaking about the organisation's journey, he said that since 2009, when the registry was founded, a total of 1,57,000 people had registered as donors, and 203 transplants, including 20 of international patients, had been facilitated.

He encouraged people to sign up as donors, and said it was the HLA typing of the stem cells — to determine matches between patients and donors — that was expensive. “We are working with Cancer Institute for a solution so more people can be saved,” he said.

Earlier, K. Krishnarathinam, medical oncologist, had asked DATRI to chart out a separate tariff for patients at Cancer Institute as most were treated free. Dr. Krishnarathinam said that the number of bone marrow transplants being performed had risen over the last few years, and since 1983, the country had had over 10,000 such transplants in 52 centres.

“There is a lot of scope and hope from this procedure,” he said.

T.G. Sagar, director of the Institute, spoke about its history and its many achievements and said the event was celebrating survivorship.

Institute starts helpline

The Cancer Institute has started a 24x7 helpline for its patients. Associate professor of medical oncology Prasanth Ganesan said that a lot of their patients were from different parts of the State and often had queries once they went back after treatment.

“Earlier, they had to call the switchboard number and then, were connected to us. Now, they can directly speak to the doctors at any time,” he said. The phone 8056189840 was launched on the occasion.

