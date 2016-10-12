It is learnt that Richard Beale, clinical director and professor of Intensive Care Medicine, at Guy’s and St. Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, will be back in Chennai on Thursday and will stay on for five days.

Tuesday passed without a bulletin from the Apollo Hospitals on the health status of the Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. Meanwhile, the hospital continued to ensure that visitors were not allowed inside to see Ms. Jayalalithaa to prevent the risk of fresh infections.

Two levels of barriers have been established to ensure that the patient is protected from infections.

The only persons allowed to go in are the doctors and nurses attending to her.