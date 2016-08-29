Leading mining baron S. Vaikundarajan’s brother V.S. Kumaresan, who also heads the Nadar Makkal Peravai, a caste outfit, on Sunday alleged that beach sand mining was on in Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, and Thoothukudi districts despite a ban imposed by the State Government in 2013.

Mr. Kumaresan told presspersons here on Sunday that V.V. Minerals, owned by Mr. Vaikundarajan, and a few other firms were actively engaged in mining rare earth and were exporting them with the tacit support of officials.

‘Pattas forged’

He alleged that those involved in the racket forged pattas of lands with the help of local tahsildars and resorted to mining in those lands.

“They have together caused loss of an estimated Rs. 10,000 crore to the government,” he claimed and produced some photographs of mining activity, which he said, were taken in recent times.

MP’s claim questioned

Mr. Kumaresan MP Sasikala Pushpa, who was recently expelled from the AIADMK, had been acting at the behest of a mining baron who had fallen out of favour with the ruling party.

“No Nadar organisation supports Sasikala Pushpa, as claimed by her,” he said.

When The Hindu contacted a spokesperson of V.V. Minerals to elicit Mr. Vaikundarajan’s response to the charges, he said an official statement would be released on the issue.

