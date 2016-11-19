Almost three months after the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court passed an order restraining the media from publishing names of advocates while reporting court news, the First Bench headed by Chief Justice S.K. Kaul has clarified that the administrative order issued in pursuance to the Division Bench order is only “advisory in nature.”

Dismissing as withdrawn a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition moved by two reporters covering the High Court seeking to declare the communication issued by the Registrar (Administration), Madurai Bench dated September 6 as unconstitutional and not valid, the First Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice R. Mahadevan said, “The petitioners seeks to withdraw the plea, as the administrative order is in pursuance to the judgment of the Division Bench in the given facts of the case with the objective of discouraging persons filing public interest litigations for publicity. The administrative order is advisory in nature.”

On August 24, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court directed its Registrar (Administration) to “instruct” media not publish or broadcast names of advocates while reporting court news since, in the opinion of the court, it would amount to indirect advertisement of their professional capabilities.

The Division Bench also directed the Registrar to “request” journalists to avoid naming the judges in news reports, unless it was essential, “the reason being every judge of the high court is carrying on with his work sitting in a particular roster as assigned by the Chief Justice.”

“The judges do perform their duties dispassionately and to the extent possible by not allowing their individual notions and philosophies to be a guiding factor in deciding the causes brought before them. Therefore, we feel that the names of the judges should not be published. On the other hand, the name of the high court alone should be published,” the bench added.

