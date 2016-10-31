Parents of a cross-section of special children are facing a peculiar situation. Even though banks allow them to open savings bank accounts on behalf of the children to receive the State government’s maintenance allowance of Rs. 1,500 a month, they are not given bank ATM cards.

“The reason adduced by these banks is that we [parents] will misuse the cards, even though it is we who are allowed to operate the bank accounts,” says A. Appu Nandagopan, president of the Tamil Nadu Mentally Challenged Special Children Parents’ Association.

As a result, the parents need to visit every time the bank branch for making withdrawals. “Invariably, we will have to take the children to the banks as we cannot leave them alone at home. If the ATM cards are given to us, we can withdraw the money at our convenience,” he argues.

Mr. Nandagopan says some nationalised banks are following this approach, while others have given the ATM cards to the parents. He seeks the intervention of the Reserve Bank of India in getting the problem sorted out.

A senior RBI official says that as far as his organisation is concerned, no circular or advice has been given to banks on the denial of ATM cards.

According to this year’s Policy Note of the Department for the Welfare of Differently Abled Persons, overall about 1.1 lakh beneficiaries with the disability of 45 per cent and above are getting the monthly allowance.

The parents have many other issues too, among which is a demand to open at least two daycare centres in every district.

