An attempt by bank officials to allegedly misuse public money came to light on Saturday.

The police said the bank officials — the manager and cashier — colluded with two others to exchange it with a private party for a commission. On Friday night, the cashier, Elangovan, took Rs. 25 lakh in valid notes from State Bank of Mysore, Shastri Nagar branch in a car to exchange it. When the car reached Pallavaram, a few unidentified persons allegedly took away the money.

He returned to the bank and reported the theft to Sarveshvara Rao, the manager. The manager and cashier told the police that the money was robbed at knifepoint near Pallavaram, when it was being taken for exchange.

According to the police, the Assistant General Manager of the State Bank of Mysore lodged a complaint with the Shastri Nagar police alleging that the branch manager and cashier were responsible for the loss of money. They had not obtained permission from higher authorities before taking the money from the bank. The police also conducted an inquiry with the bank staff.

Private bank

The police also suspect the involvement of the staff of another private bank.

Top police officers and bank officials conducted an investigation to ascertain the amount of money lost.

The Shastri Nagar Police are questioning a few more suspects.

