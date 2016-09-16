While govt. schools will remain open, hotels to take call based on situation

Many Opposition parties including the Indian National Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Indian Union Muslim League, Tamil Maanila Congress and Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi have expressed their support for the bandh called to protest against violence against Tamils in Karnataka and to reiterate the State’s right over the Cauvery river.

The DMK-affiliated Thozhilalar Munnetra Sangam said that its members would participate, in response to M. Karunanidhi’s support to the bandh.

With the private schools association announcing that over 18,000 schools would remain closed expressing support for the cause, many parents were worried till late evening about schools of their wards functioning during the bandh. “Several schools have individually communicated through their websites or through text messages to parents. Children have been preparing for examinations that are on presently,” said Selvakumar, a parent. Sources in the Directorate of School Education said that government schools would function as usual. K.R.Nandakumar, general secretary of Tamil Nadu Private and Matriculation Schools Association, said in schools where the quarterly exams were in session, the exams scheduled for Friday would be held on Saturday.

The Tamil Nadu Hotels Association has asked its members to decide on remaining open according to the situation in their respective localities. “The Chief Minister is very ably handling the issue and we support her in her efforts,” said D. Venkadasubbu, Association president.

IT firms to function

For the IT sector, it would be business as usual. “Business continuity is important in this sector so we are functioning on Friday,” said the HR from an IT firm. Industries include manufacturing, pharma and leather will also function. Similarly, 197 fuel outlets belonging to the three oil companies would remain open and serve customers. Around 1,100 screens in film theatres would remain closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Film and small screen shoots too would not be held. Nanjil Ravi of the Akila Indiya Meenavar Sangam said many fishers had planned to not go to sea in support of the cause. There would be no sale of fish at Kasimedu fishing harbour.

The Tiruchi Gandhi Market Vyapaarigal Munnetra Sangam has decided to extend their support for the farmer bodies by downing shutters on Friday.

Aavin sources said that they will ensure milk supply. “Card holders would get their milk before 6 a.m. We expect a slight dip in retail sales as shops will remain closed.

However, many homes have bought additional packets on Thursday itself,” said a source.

Police in the State have geared up to ensure maintenance of law and order on Friday. Director-General of Police T.K. Rajendran said adequate steps had been taken to ensure maintenance of essential services, including supply of milk, availability of ambulance services among others. He said a general alert had been sounded to all districts to ensure that vital installations, particularly establishments owned by Kannadigas, are protected. Quick Reaction Teams and patrol vehicles were deployed strategically to reach any point of disturbance as early as possible.

In the central districts, in addition to utilising local police personnel manpower strength had been augmented by drafting personnel from the Armed Reserve and Tamil Nadu Special Police for deployment at various places to ensure order. Police sources said rail roko agitations were planned at different stations in Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Karur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts.

Meanwhile, the city police has made elaborate arrangements including deployment of 12,000 police personnel to provide adequate security. Forces will be stationed at Central government establishments, banks, State government offices, railway stations and bus termini.