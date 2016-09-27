Tamil Maanila Congress leader G.K. Vasan on Monday urged the Central and State governments to ban sales of Chinese crackers in India as they “caused health hazards”.

In a statement issued here, he said the Chinese crackers contain potassium chloride which is banned by the government and it is harmful for health and would especially affect children. He also said certain foreign countries had banned Chinese crackers.

“The Centre should take advantage of the situation and highlight the quality of Indian crackers and seek approvals for export of such crackers,” he added.

The TMC leader also urged the Central and State governments to create awareness of the health hazards caused by Chinese crackers and take strict action against people selling them.