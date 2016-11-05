In memory of the carnatic music legend M.S. Subbulakshmi, The Hindu and Sa Re Ga Ma will host ‘The MS Subbulakshmi Award 2016,’ a press release said.

The award that is dedicated to fans of M.S. Subbulakshmi across the world, will be presented to a young carnatic vocalist and aims to provide an apt platform for talent, the press release added. The finalists for the Chennai edition of MSS Award 2016 are S. Srivathsan, S. Sre Varshaa, C. Swaathi, Madurai N. Sivaganesh, R. Sai Vignesh and R. Karthik. The regional finals will be held on 6 November at Music Academy Mini Hall.

The winner of the Chennai Regional Finals will participate in the Grand Finale to be held on November 13. Indian Oil Corporation is the regional sponsor. GRT is the jewellery partner, while the media partner is Sankara TV. The event is co-powered by RMKV Silks and Deepam Oil.