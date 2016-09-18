Awards given away to teachers
Mayor Saidai Duraisamy on Friday distributed cash awards to 32 principals and 888 teachers of Chennai Corporation schools.
According to a press release, a total of 5051 students passed the Plus Two examination in 2015-2016.
