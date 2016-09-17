Mayor Saidai Duraisamy on Friday distributed cash awards to 32 principals and 888 teachers of Chennai Corporation schools.

According to a press release, a total of 5051 students passed the Plus Two examination in 2015-2016. The pass percentage increased by one percent this year. A total of 6273 students passed the SSLC examination in 2015-2016. The pass percentage increased by three percent this year. Teachers received Rs.14.87 lakh as total cash award. Corporation Commissioner D. Karthikeyan participated.

The Corporation school in Koyambedu received the first prize of Rs. 5000 for Plus Two exam. Nineteen schools received Rs. 5000 for the first rank in SSLC examination.