: A day after a girl was stabbed by a man in the university campus in Coimbatore, the State Human Rights Commission on Friday took suo motu cognisance of media reports over the incident and called for a comprehensive report from the Coimbatore Police Commissioner within four weeks.

The Commission said the comprehensive report should provide information on the status of the investigation and whether beat officers were deployed at all sensitive places like colleges, especially during peak hours. The matter has been posted for further consideration after four weeks.

A girl student of Bharathiar University was stabbed on her neck with a broken bottle by a man in Coimbatore on Wednesday. Both of them are said to have become friends through a social networking site and she had reportedly spurned his marriage proposal.

While those present near the site of the incident rushed her to the hospital, the 28-year-old accused was arrested on Thursday and remanded to judicial custody. A case has been registered against him under Sections 294 B (Using obscene language and gestures), 506 (ii) (Criminal intimidation) and 324 (Causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code read with Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Harassment of Women Act.

The woman is said to be stable.