A 21-year-old assistant film director was crushed to death in a road accident on Saturday on the grade separator bridge at Kathipara.

The incident occurred when a lorry engaged by the Chennai Corporation ran over him.

Run over by lorry

According to the police, the tipper lorry was going from Valasaravakkam towards Perungudi. Vignesh, who was working as an assistant film director, was riding his motorcycle towards Guindy when he was run over by the lorry. The driver fled the spot.

Traffic was blocked around the grade separator and surrounding areas. Traffic Investigation Wing recovered the body and conducted the investigation.

The body was sent to Government General Hospital, Chromepet, for post- mortem examination

Vignesh was a native of Thoothukudi.