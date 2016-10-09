A 21-year-old assistant film director was crushed to death in a road accident on Saturday on Grade Separator Bridge in Kathipara when a lorry engaged by Chennai Corporation ran over him.

According to the police, a tipper lorry was going from Valasaravakkam towards Perungudi.

Vignesh (21), who was working as assistant film director, was riding his motorcycle towards Guindy and was run over by a lorry. The driver of the lorry fled the spot.

Traffic was blocked around the grade separator and surrounding areas. Traffic Investigation Wing recovered the body and conducted investigation. The body was sent to Government General Hospital, Chromepet, for post mortem.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Vignesh, a native of Thoothukudi, was working as assistant film director.