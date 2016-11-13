The Greater Chennai Corporation will accept Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes from assessees of property tax, profession tax and other taxes.

The move follows a request by former Congress Councillor P.V. Tamil Selvan to the Chennai Corporation to accept the currency notes from residents.

The civic body will accept the notes at 446 counters across the city on Sunday and Monday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The counters will be set up in all the 200 ward offices, 15 zonal offices, Ripon Buildings and common service centres.

Residents are requested to call the Corporation helpline 1913 for clarifications relating to the tax payment in Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes.