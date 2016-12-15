How Teach For India initiative works

more-in

"One day, all children will have an excellent education," reads the tag line of Teach for India. Working with low income and schools in need of better resources in Chennai since 2012, the presence of the program has significantly increased over the years.

While the number of fellows in the city who were a part of the TFI fellowship in its year of inception in the city were 30, the number has now grown to over 100 fellows in 37 government and corporation schools.

The fellowship recruits students who have graduated from institutions across the country or young working professionals who are then placed as full time teachers.

The fellows in Chennai are spread across low-income schools in different areas. The impact the fellowship has on students, is measured through their academic achievements, values and mindsets as well as exposure and access. The innovative volunteering model brings some much-needed resources and exposure for low-income schools through its fellows, who work towards making the best of the curriculum and pedagogy in place.

"Apart from looking at significant progress in academics, our fellows focus on holistic development and value-based learning in their classrooms. Initiatives and discussions which can impact the community as a whole as encouraged in the classroom," said Archana Ramachandran, City Director, Teach for India, Chennai.

In an interaction, fellows who are working with corporation schools in Chennai said that they have been working with bringing in more exposure for the students. While A. Balaji has been conducting basic computer classes for his students, Shivaranjani said that she was encouraging her students to think about issues prevalent in their community and come up with suitable solutions for the same which can be implemented.

Recently, an online portal, named Accham Illai, was started by five girl students from low-income schools in the city along with two fellows and teachers who were a part of the TFI program to promote innovation and entrepreneurship both among the students and the parents.

"There is a constant process of receiving feedback from the City corporation as well, so that we know what is working and where we can do better for the students," Archana added.