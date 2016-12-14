Panneerselvam reviews relief work

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam reviewing the relief measures in the wake of cyclone Vardah, in Chennai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

A day after cyclone ‘Vardah’ severely hit Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts and threw normal life out of gear, Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam visited these districts on Tuesday and reviewed the relief operations.

During his whirlwind visit to severely-affected areas in these districts on Tuesday, the Chief Minister visited the Ripon Building here and held a meeting with officials, visited a relief centre at Manali, met fishermen leaders in Koonanguppam and inspected the damaged boats and distributed relief material in two camps.

Mr. Panneerselvam convened a meeting at the Sub Collector Office at Ponneri in Tiruvallur district, which was also severely hit by the cyclone. He completed the day with his visits to relief centres and distributed materials in Kancheepuram district.

Before visiting the cyclone-hit areas, Chief Minister convened a meeting at the Secretariat in the morning with Forest Minister Dindigul C. Sreenivasan, PWD Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar, Chief Secretary P. Rama Mohana Rao and Director General of Police T.K. Rajendran and senior officials and reviewed the situation.

Along with Electricity Minister P. Thangamani, Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar, Housing Minister Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan, the Chief Minister held a meeting with Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation D. Karthikeyan and senior officials in Ripon Building.

The Chief Minister also visited New Avadi Road along with Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister S.P. Velumani, Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar and supervised workers removing fallen trees.

Power supply

Mr. Panneerselvam later said in a release that 450 transformers, 10,000 electric posts and three high-mast transmission towers had been damaged in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts and a total of 9,000 workers were engaged to restore the services. Loss of life and damage to property were avoided to a large extent owing to precautionary measures taken by the government. “Power supply was restored in some places in Chennai and the situation became normal in all areas by Tuesday night. However, it will take a couple of days to restore power supply on the outskirts of Chennai and Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts as it will take some time to reinstall electric posts,” he said.

A total of 1,596 trees were uprooted on national highways in the Chennai Metropolitan area and 1,350 were removed, he said.