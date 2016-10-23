Terming Tamil Nadu government’s actions “clumsy attacks on free speech,” Amnesty International India on Saturday said the State must immediately drop charges and release those arrested for allegedly spreading rumours about the health of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

Ms. Jayalalithaa has been admitted to the Apollo Hospitals since September 22.

Amnesty’s statement said that at least eight people have been arrested and cases have been filed against at least 50 for offences including ‘public mischief’ and ‘intent to cause riot’.

“The Tamil Nadu government has a duty and responsibility to maintain law and order in the State. But arresting people for spreading rumours about an important issue – when the government itself has not been forthcoming about this information – is not the solution,” said Makepeace Sitlhou, Campaigner at Amnesty International India.

“The Tamil Nadu government would do better to quell false rumours by providing timely and accurate information about the Chief Minister’s health, rather than by making clumsy attacks on free speech,” Sitlhou added.