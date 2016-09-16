The Madras High Court on Thursday passed a direction to the Commissioner of Police, Chennai, to arrest the missing film producer Madhan before September 21.

Madhan of Vendhar Movies disappeared on May 25 leaving behind a suicide note. A number of criminal cases have been pending against him filed by parents of aspiring medical students alleging that he had collected over Rs. 75 crore on the promise of securing medical seats in SRM University.

A Division Bench of Justices A. Selvam and P. Kalaiarasan gave the direction on criminal original petitions moved by the parents. The Bench impleaded the Additional Commissioner of Police, CB-CID, Chennai, to the habeas corpus plea moved by Madhan’s mother. — Staff Reporter