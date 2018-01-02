Architecture exhibition from Friday

more-in

The city will host an architecture exhibition called ‘Portfolio 18’ to showcase the work of students and to create a platform for various stakeholders to discuss about architecture education.

The first edition organised by the Chennai Architecture Foundation would be held at Lalit Kala Akademi from January 5 to 7. While the main focus of the three-day event is the architecture exhibition called ‘Pin Up,’ which will display the academic works of 11 prominent colleges in the State, there is also ‘College in Focus,’ where ideas about architecture could be shared. A panel discussion will be held among students and faculties.

Works from the CARE School of Architecture, Hindustan University, Rajalakshmi School of Architecture and VIT University would be on display.

A spokesperson of CAF said the idea to launch ‘Portfolio 18’, an annual exhibition, is to give an opportunity for students, faculty and institutions to share their experiences and thoughts and to remove certain misgivings of architecture education.