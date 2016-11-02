The Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation Ltd (TACTV) cable corporation has decided to open up its scheme to young entrepreneurs and entities who can invest anywhere between Rs. 1.5 lakh and Rs. 2 lakh. “We are asking them to provide us a minimum of 150 connections. The revenue sharing model we have worked on is that the person providing the connection gets 46 per cent, while the TACTV gets 54 per cent,” a government source told The Hindu.

The idea to open up the scheme came up when a youngster from Karur asked top officials of the Corporation to allow him to invest in providing internet services. “He was well educated and was very keen to become an entrepreneur. He asked the TACTV to allow him to be a part of the internet scheme. So the cable corporation thought, “why not?”. The youngster was asked to provide atleast 150 connections. “He has managed about 120 already,” the source said.

The TACTV had initially launched the scheme in 32 district headquarters. The bandwidth provider, Vodafone, indicated to the cable corporation that it has bandwidth in all municipalities in the State, to enable a rollout on a larger scale.

A statement from the State government on Tuesday said interested persons can download the application through the cable corporation’s portal,www.tactv.infree of cost and submit the filled-in application before 3 p.m. on November 15.

After scrutiny, those found eligible will be selected and the TACTV will help them get loans under the Mudra Scheme. Sources said about 1,000 applications were downloaded from the website on Tuesday.