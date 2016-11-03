: The Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation Ltd (TACTV), citing a Madras High Court order, has called for retaining the status quo on distributing analogue cable signals.

In a letter to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B), TACTV officials cited the order of the Madras High Court passed on writ petitions 34213/2013 and 40365 of 2015 and argued that taking the line recommended by the Ministry would attract contempt proceedings.

The letter was in response to the notification issued by the I&B Ministry to all broadcasters and multi-system operators (MSOs) to disconnect analogue cable TV signals and fall in line with the Digital Addressable System (DAS) from the midnight of December 31, 2016.

In a note shared with broadcasters, TACTV has stated that as far as Chennai was concerned, DAS had not been implemented as the matter was pending before the Madras High Court.

The I&B Ministry had itself admitted as much in a counter affidavit dated November 18, 2013 filed before the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT), the note claimed.

TACTV’s two writ petitions bearing nos. 7067/2013 and 7068/2013, pending in the Madras High Court, had sought direction to the I&B Ministry to process its DAS licence application dated July 5, 2012, and November 23, 2012.

TACTV also highlighted the restraining order passed by the Madras High Court against disconnecting analogue signals in Chennai Metro.

The Telecom Regualatory Authority of India (TRAI) had, in a release dated December 10, 2013, termed the transmission of analogue signals in Chennai Metro as illegal and tried to restrain TACTV from transmitting the same.