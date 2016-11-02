The Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation Ltd (TACTV) seems to have broken free from cable TV operators to roll out its Arasu Fibre internet scheme, and has invited applications from young entrepreneurs and entities to roll out the scheme.

The State-run Cable TV Corporation, which had announced the Arasu Fibre scheme before Assembly elections, promising affordable and fast internet across Tamil Nadu was initially keen that cable TV operators took part in the scheme. The idea was that cable TV operators already had last-mile connectivity and could even access remote areas, enabling the TACTV to tap into markets that are not normally sought after by ISPs. Also, the TACTV wanted to ensure it provided an alternative to the cable operators, who had become wary of Arasu Cable TV services as it does not have the Digital Addressable System (DAS) licence.

A question mark hangs over the future of the cable television service provided by Arasu Cable and a decision over its continuity is expected in the next couple of months.

It will take a decision on continuing cable television service in the next couple of months