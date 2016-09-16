Refusing to accept the contention of the State government that appointment of law officers is a “pure private right” of engaging counsel to deal with the litigations before the High Court and its subordinate courts, the Madras High Court has said: “The theory adopted by the government has been overruled by the Supreme Court.”

Noting that the rationale for the directions of the Supreme Court on appointment of law officers are to ensure that competent lawyers to represent the government were appointed, so that its interest was protected in the courts, the First Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice R. Mahadevan said: “We do accept that the government must have the right to choose its advocates, but there must be a process for it and consultation with the judiciary.”

The appointments cannot be made in an arbitrary fashion without any transparent method. The court made the observations while hearing five PILs seeking direction to the State government to frame rules and guidelines for such appointments in line with the Supreme Court directions.

Another argument of the State government that the Supreme Court has clarified that they were primarily concerned on the appointment of law officers only in the States of Punjab and Haryana, was rejected by the Bench.

“What is lost sight of is simultaneously the Supreme Court has observed that every State will do well to reform the selection of appointment to make the same more transparent, fair, and objective,” the judges said.

Advocate Vasanthakumar, one of the petitioners, said to the court that Karnataka and Kerala had statutory rules governing the appointment, conditions of service and remuneration payable to law officers. “The rules prohibits law officers from taking part in politics, elections, and requires them to resign their membership with any political party,” he said.

The Bench directed the State to prepare a draft of proper norms for appointments in future and place it before court in eight weeks.

The Bench posted the pleas to October 20.