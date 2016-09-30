The Union Ministry of Law and Justice on Thursday notified the appointment of 15 new judges to the Madras High Court. With this, the sitting strength of the court has increased from 39 to 54 against the sanctioned strength of 75.

A.M. Basheer Ahamed (Retired), T. Ravindran, S. Baskaran, P. Velmurugan, G. Jayachandran, and C.V. Karthikeyan all six who were in the cadre of District Judge has been appointed as permanent judges of the Madras High Court by the President of India.

Similarly, V. Parthiban, R. Subramanian, M. Govindaraj, M. Sundar, R. Suresh Kumar, J. Nisha Banu, M.S. Ramesh, S.M. Subramaniam, and Anita Sumanth all practising advocates, have been appointed as permanent judges to the High Court.

All the 15 judges are likely to be sworn in to their office by Chief Justice S.K. Kaul shortly.