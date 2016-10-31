The Chennai Smart City Limited has invited applications for the post of Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The CEO would lead the process of institutional building and will be responsible for the overall development, financial as well as project management, formulate various policies and procedures and day-to-day operations of the company, according to a press release.

The applications should reach the Chairman, Chennai Smart City Limited, Amma Maaligai, Ripon Building Complex, Greater Chennai Corporation, Chennai 600003 by 5 p.m. on November 14, 2016.