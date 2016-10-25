Applications are invited for the Tamil Nadu government-sponsored annual Thanthai Periyar award for social justice for the year 2016. According to a release, applicants who work for social justice should send details of the efforts they have undertaken for the upliftment of the community, in terms of their social, economic and education.

Applicants should also mention the work done by them in the last year to empower a marginalised community.

Along with this information, applicants need to send their full name, address and bio-data by November 10 to District Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Office at the Collectorate of Chennai, Siongaravelar Maaligai, 62, Rajaji Salai, the press release added.

