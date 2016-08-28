Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in her letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi pointed out that the governments of Kerala and Karnataka had appealed in the Supreme Court against the final order of the CWDT, and Tamil Nadu had also approached the Supreme Court on certain aspects of the final order.

All the Party States, including Kerala, have also filed clarification petitions before the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribual under section 5(3) of the Inter State River Water Disputes Act, 1956.

“These petitions are pending. In these circumstances, it is only proper for the Party States to await the formation of the Cauvery Management Board and further judicial decisions before initiating any new scheme in the Cauvery Basin or its sub basins,” Ms. Jayalalithaa said.

‘Advise MoEF’

Seeking the Prime Minister’s intervention for withdrawal of the EAC’s recommendations, she requested him to advise the MoEF and its agencies and the Ministry of Water Resources not to accord any clearance to the projects in the Cauvery basin of Kerala and Karnataka till the Cauvery Management Board and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee come into force and judicial references are finally settled.