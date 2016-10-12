Five men who were allegedly involved in crimes were arrested by the city police on Monday.

Following a tip-off that anti-social elements were causing nuisance in the North Chennai area, a police team raided a lodge in Old Washermenpet. The police arrested five men and recovered weapons, and cash.

One of them, S. Kirankumar (22) of Tiruvottiyur has robbery cases against him and was allegedly involved in the murder of a security guard of a jewellery shop in Thanjavur in May last year. His accomplices M. Silampoliappan, G. Vijaya Bharathy(20), M. Vijaya Priyan (20) and D. Kabilan of Nagapattinam were sent to judicial custody. — Staff Reporter