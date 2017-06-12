Another foam leakage on Anna Salai

more-in

Two days after seepage of foam was reported in Washermanpet, a similar incident occurred on Anna Salai on Sunday.

Close to ‘cave-in’ site

On Anna Salai, at a spot very close to where a road cave-in happened few months ago, foam, a construction material used by Chennai Metro Rail, surfaced on the road around 5 p.m.

According to sources in Chennai Metro Rail, construction of a cross passage was in progress, which resulted in the foam flowing out on the road.

Cross passages are built at 250 metres of the tunnel and connect to the adjacent tunnel. In case of an emergency, commuters can use the walkway running along the tunnel, then take the cross passage and walk to the next tunnel.

Repair works carried out

“This is a minor incident and only very little foam leaked from the passage. Repair works were carried out immediately,” an official said.

The leakage of foam on to the road from Chennai Metro Rail sites has become quite common in the last few years. Though, it usually occurs only when tunneling work is carried out, this time it happened during the cross passage construction work, officials said.