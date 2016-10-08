On September 26, when Judy was admitted to Tiruvannamalai Medical College she was overjoyed. But her happiness was short-lived as she is still awaiting her certificates from Annamalai University.

Judy topped the merit list in Rajah Muthaiah Medical College of Annamalai University. “My daughter’s cut off for medicine was 196.75 and we applied to Annamalai University as we believed it had been taken over by the government. It was only after being admitted we learnt of the high fee structure. When she was admitted to Tiruvannamalai Medical College I went back to the University to get her certificates. But the university officials refused to see me and told me to pay the fee for all the five years,” said Judy’s father D. Stalin.

The University charges Rs. 5.45 lakh per year for MBBS and Rs. 3.40 lakh annually for BDS. The fee does not include hostel accommodation.

The fee in government medical college is Rs. 11,500 and in dental college it is Rs. 10,500.

The University released the advertisement for admission this year with the State government’s seal.

Another parent whose son is pursuing medicine at the University currently said he had to pay the fee for the entire course before being permitted to transfer. “I paid Rs. 19 lakh for the transfer. My family is cooperating as it is about career choice,” he said.

Parents like him say the University conducts its counselling immediately after the State government’s first round of counselling and hence is the only choice for students with a cut off of 197 to 194 marks. According to these parents, a dozen students who could have joined government medical and dental colleges this year have been denied the chance due to the rules in force in Annamalai University.

Sources in the higher education department said when the advertisement for admission was issued with the State government’s logo there had been queries from the medical education officials if the seats would be added to the government pool. But senior authorities had maintained that it was a private institution and seats would not be given to the government pool.